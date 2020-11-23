Power lifters reach for the rafters as records tumble

Hamilton-based Team Kiwi Strength power lifters (from left) Maateiwarangi Heta-Morris, Daniel Rudolph (coach), Tuku Iharaereimanuera, and Aaron McKay were among the record breakers at the IPLNZ event in New Plymouth on Saturday.

Barbells were raised high towards the ceiling and records tumbled at a novice and record-breaker power lifting event held in New Plymouth.

Among those taking part in the International Power Lifting League NZ-sanctioned event was Hamilton-based lifter Maateiwarangi Heta-Morris​ who bench pressed 262.5kg to set a new New Zealand record.

Heta-Morris, also known as ‘the Beast’, worked up to his record-breaking effort with a 245kg lift before shattering the national record.

He was joined by heavyweight performers Tuku Iharaereimanuera​, Aaron McKay and Daniel Rudolph.

McKay, of Hamilton, drew loud applause when he lifted a record breaking 360kg squat, and 280kg dead lift.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Waitara power lifter Ashleigh Thompson (Hoeta) was unable to break records in squat, bench and dead lift classes to give her a world number 1 ranking.

Taranaki's Ashleigh Thompson was unable to set a new combination record of 272.5kg (squat), 132.5kg (bench) and 255.5kg (dead lift) which would have seen her ranked world number 1 in her class.

“I bombed out in the squat, and just didn’t get enough depth,” she said later.

SDaturday's one-day event at Tarn Reid’s Olympus Fitness Gym in Strandon attracted 38 lifters from Taranaki, Waikato, Tauranga and Wellington, organiser Alan Kissick​ said.

Kissick said the event was preliminary to the biennial ANZAC Cup held on alternate years at either an Australian or New Zealand venue.

“This is the preparation for the cup next April in Australia, if we are given the go-ahead to travel with Covid-19 restrictions," he said.

Kissick was pleased with the high number of entrants at New Plymouth.

“It's been great turnout and we’ve seen plenty of records broken,” he said.