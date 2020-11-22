New Plymouth's $3.5 million new St John hub officially opened

The Reverend Albie Martin blesses an ambulance gifted to Taranaki at the official opening of the new Ambulance Station and Community Hub.

New Plymouth's $3.5 million new St John hub was officially opened in a ceremony which included the dedication of a new donated ambulance.

The hub-station, on Oropuriri Rd, replaced the charity's station at the Taranaki Base Hospital.

It serves the greater New Plymouth area and includes space for St John youth, first aid lessons, volunteers and training.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff From left John Whitehead and Joanna Breare, Chief Executive Todd Energy, cut the ribbon.

The building was officially opened on Friday by Todd Energy chief executive Joanna Breare, and those in attendance included St John chancellor John Whitehead, a member of the charity's governing body.

"It's a real privilege to be here," Breare said. "We are so proud to be part of this."

Todd Energy had given $1.5 million to go across the St John stations in New Plymouth, Stratford and Hāwera .

"Sadly, I've been in one of these. My daughter has been in one of these," Breare said, pointing at the new ambulance.

"The first time I realised the Government didn't pay for this was when I got the bill for it."

The new ambulance has been gifted from the New Zealand Community Trust, and a dedication for the vehicle and the new building was performed by Helene Young and chaplain and reverend Albie Martin.