Uncommon leopard seal sightings on Taranaki coast

A female leopard seal, uncommonly seen in the North Island, has been sighted several times along the Taranaki coast.

A leopard seal, not commonly seen in the North Island, has been sighted several times along the Taranaki coast, the Department of Conservation says.

In a statement, Taranaki Marine Ranger Cameron Hunt said the 1.8-metre female was first reported to DOC last week, and has subsequently been spotted at several locations.

“Our key message for the public is to keep clear of her – give her at least 20m of space, keep dogs on a leash, and make sure children are at a safe distance and understand she needs to be left alone," Hunt said.

“The leopard seal is looking a little skinny but she’s otherwise uninjured and healthy.

READ MORE:

* Investigation into shooting of leopard seal Owha closes without culprit identified

* Leopard seal catches some rays at Opunake Beach



“We think she’s probably pretty worn out from the winter and she’s come ashore to rest and feed.”

Sightings of leopard seals around the North Island are uncommon, and although the Taranaki arrival looks a little worse for wear, Hunt warned the species has a nasty bite.

“Although rare, there are a few records of adult leopard seals attacking humans.”

“If she gets agitated, humans or dogs will come off second best from a close encounter.”

DOC has already fielded queries and comments from members of the public, including questions on whether the animal is stranded or if – like whales or dolphins – she needs to be kept wet.

“The answer to both those questions is ‘no’," Hunt said. “Likewise, people don’t need to feed her, shouldn’t attempt to touch her, and need to make sure there is a clear path between the seal and the water so she can leave if she wants to.”

Leopard seals are protected under the Marine Mammals Protection Act 1978 and are classified as “naturally uncommon”.

“This female leopard seal may well be the first of many marine mammals to come ashore over the next few months, and we want to the public and the animals to be safe so we can avoid any incidents. Our advice is to watch them from a distance and enjoy the experience.”