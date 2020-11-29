Bumper crowds for Stratford A&P Show
Organisers of the 111th Stratford A&P Show estimated more than 14,000 people came through the gates over the weekend.
“It's been fantastic," show secretary Vicki Jagersma, said.
She estimated more than 10,000 people visited the Stratford Flint Rd showgrounds on Saturday, with a further 4,000 on Sunday after morning rain gave way to bright sunshine.
“Unfortunately, a lot of traders went home on Saturday night, but those that stayed did very good trade today."
Visitors were treated to two days of family entertainment, including displays by axemen and farriers, sheepdog trials, rides, a children's petting zoo, stalls and hundreds of competition animals, including 250 horses, 250 cows, 70 beef animals, and 65 pigs.
This year, for the first time, the Stratford A and P Society hosted the Royal Dairy Show.
The event is usually held in Hastings, but was cancelled this year because of Covid-19.
The beef cattle section and the pig were also given Royal event status, which show organisers have described as a huge honour.
The Royal Agricultural Society dairy cow of the year was Pukekaraka Elle Delila, displayed by the Gilbert family, of Rakaia in the South Island.
The Royal event beef supreme winner was Rivendell Delicious, exhibited by K & B Woolley, of Wellsford, north of Auckland, and the supreme pig was Hillview Lilly 6, exhibited by George Schulz, of Levin.
Jagersma said the Royal status had attracted entrants from much further afield than usual.
Stuff