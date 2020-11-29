Bumper crowds for Stratford A&P Show

Organisers of the 111th Stratford A&P Show estimated more than 14,000 people came through the gates over the weekend.

“It's been fantastic," show secretary Vicki Jagersma, said.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Lara Stevenson, 4, and her sister Nadia meet two newborn chicks with their mothesr Anna and Tara Gibson at the McDonald Real Estate petting zoo at the A & P show.

She estimated more than 10,000 people visited the Stratford Flint Rd showgrounds on Saturday, with a further 4,000 on Sunday after morning rain gave way to bright sunshine.

“Unfortunately, a lot of traders went home on Saturday night, but those that stayed did very good trade today."

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Haylee Baker, 13, from Manawatu, relaxes with her calf after a hectic weekend of events at the Stratford A & P show.

Visitors were treated to two days of family entertainment, including displays by axemen and farriers, sheepdog trials, rides, a children's petting zoo, stalls and hundreds of competition animals, including 250 horses, 250 cows, 70 beef animals, and 65 pigs.

This year, for the first time, the Stratford A and P Society hosted the Royal Dairy Show.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Lara Honeyfield, from Stratford, waits nervously for the results with her Jersey cow, Hasty Spring Fizz Ripper.

The event is usually held in Hastings, but was cancelled this year because of Covid-19.

The beef cattle section and the pig were also given Royal event status, which show organisers have described as a huge honour.

The Royal Agricultural Society dairy cow of the year was Pukekaraka Elle Delila, displayed by the Gilbert family, of Rakaia in the South Island.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Constable Heather Patient, of the New Plymouth Police, scratches her head at the New Holland T5.120 tractor decked out in NZ Police livery by Norwood Farm Machinery to show support for officers in rural communities.

The Royal event beef supreme winner was Rivendell Delicious, exhibited by K & B Woolley, of Wellsford, north of Auckland, and the supreme pig was Hillview Lilly 6, exhibited by George Schulz, of Levin.

Jagersma said the Royal status had attracted entrants from much further afield than usual.