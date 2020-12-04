Public feedback looking in favour of replacing Hāwera Intermediate School

Hāwera Intermediate School principal Neryda Sullivan and Hāwera High School principal Rachel Williams are looking forward to a decision on the schools' future so much-needed rebuilding can get underway.

Public feedback on the future of education in South Taranaki appears to be in favour of replacing Hāwera Intermediate School.

Retaining the ageing school, which needs substantial building work, is the least popular of the six options put to the community in a Ministry of Education-commissioned report.

The two most popular options involve closing the intermediate school, with its students either absorbed into local primary schools, if they can cater to years 7-8, or establishing a year 7-13 superschool on one site, either as a single body or separated into junior and senior schools.

There is no suggestion where this new school would be built.

The fate of the town’s intermediate and high schools, both of which need substantial rebuilding work, has been under the spotlight twice, in 2016 and again this year, with consultation starting in February.

A decision will be announced by Minister of Education Chris Hipkins in late March or early April, after the community feedback, which is open until February 21, is added to the final report.

This week a draft report on the feedback was released to the schools and their communities.

Hāwera Intermediate School principal Neryda Sullivan said there was debate about the report at the school on Tuesday morning, and staff appreciated having the opportunity to give their feedback to the minister.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Retaining Hāwera Intermediate School as a standalone, separate school, is the least favoured option in a Ministry of Education report (file photo).

‘‘Whatever the decision is, we want it to be right, and we want it to be really good for the community,’’ she said.

Sullivan and Hāwera High School principal Rachel Williams said they were pleased to have been given a definite timeline for the decision.

After the 2016 approach came to nothing, the Ministry came back to the school boards in December 2019 to ask them to consider future options before it committed any money.

That consultation began in February but was stalled by the Covid-19 lockdown and then the general election.

‘‘We were adamant they have to stick to their timeline,’’ Sullivan said.

‘‘I just think a decision needs to be made so everyone can get on with starting planning how it’s going to look in the future. It needs to be the best for the children.’’

Williams said the decision timeline was critical in terms of school facilities.

‘‘We are in a holding pattern with our buildings.’’

A fire destroyed a large part of the intermediate in October 2015, while the high school had historical issues with weather tightness and earthquake strengthening.

Neither school has a hall.

‘‘We encourage people to make their response to the report,’’ Williams said.

‘‘The Ministry is making a really important decision. It’s a really good opportunity for the community to put their point of view across.’’

Consultation included an online survey and face-to-face consultation with students, educators, community members and iwi.

The report is available on both schools’ websites.