$18m repair surge coming for Taranaki's potholed and rain damaged state highways

The subway at Tariki is one area of SH3 that will be repaired during the summer.

Taranaki’s highways are to see an $18 million surge in summer repair work to bring them up to scratch after missed maintenance over lockdown and heavy spring rain left them damaged and dotted with potholes.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency announced on Wednesday it would spend the region’s entire annual repair and resealing budget over the summer.

The announcement is a huge increase on the $6.8m in repairs the agency last month said it would carry out on Taranaki highways over the same period.

In a statement, Ross I’Anson of Waka Kotahi said the spend was necessary because the Covid-19 lockdown had put an end to road sealing work planned for March and April this year.

This had left the highways more vulnerable to damage from the heavy rain that lashed the region in spring.

Taranaki’s volcanic ground conditions, coupled with significant groundwater and rainfall, made the road surfaces less resilient than in other regions, I’Anson said.

“This summer we’re undertaking a much larger maintenance programme to compensate for the lost time and to address as many issues on the network as possible.”

The announcement is welcome news for Taranaki motorists.

In recent months drivers around the region have taken to social media to vent their frustration about the potholes and poor condition of State Highway 3.

Supplied Travelling entertainer Kieran Callaghan, Tataraimaka, started an online protest group called Fix Taranaki Roads.

Travelling entertainer Kieran Callaghan, of Tataraimaka, set up the Fix Taranaki Roads Facebook group on November 26 and he already has 2300 members.

“I’ve lost rims on wheels, had punctures caused by potholes and seen other people affected,” he said.

“I decided enough is enough, we needed to find some group to take action because it didn’t appear if any of the groups responsible for the road maintenance are doing it.”

Taranaki Regional Council Road Transport Committee chairman Matthew McDonald said he had invited the group to send representatives to sit in at meetings.

McDonald said he was well aware of the condition of the roads and that some drivers were crossing the centreline to avoid potholes.

“That’s a really risky situation, we are lucky there have been no fatalities,” he said.

“I’ve got teenage kids who have just passed their drivers’ licence. It’s very concerning every time they go out driving on these roads. ”

The $18m spend on Taranaki won’t be enough to solve all the issues along SH3, Richie Arber from the National Road Carriers Association said.

He said people wanting more money spent on road maintenance should contact local MPs, not the NZTA, which had to work within its budget, he said.

“Even though they [the NZTA] are saying they’re spending more and more on the roads – and they are – it’s not keeping up with the number of vehicles going over it.

“That $18m will make a difference but the problem is, not everything is going to get done this summer.”

Sites where repairs will be made include SH3 at the Rugby Rd underpass near Tariki, SH3 at Inglewood, north of Urenui, SH3 New Plymouth to Stratford, SH43 at Whangamomona, SH3 Waitara to Urenui, and the failed road surface at the intersection of SH3 and Rotokare Rd, south of Eltham.

All road works will be paused from December 23 to January 5, apart from emergency work.