Child taken to hospital after being hit by car in New Plymouth
A pre-school child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in New Plymouth on Thursday.
A police spokeswoman said they were called to Clawton St, outside a dairy, about 9.10am, to a report of a child being struck by a car.
St John ambulance said they transported one patient to Taranaki Base Hospital.
A Taranaki District Health Board spokesperson said the preschooler was assumed to be in a serious condition upon arrival, but was now in a stable condition.
The driver of the car was taken home by police, having been quite shaken up by the incident, a police spokeswoman said.
Stuff