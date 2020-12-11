Child taken to hospital after being hit by car in New Plymouth

A child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car on Thursday morning. (file photo)

A pre-school child was taken to hospital after being hit by a car in New Plymouth on Thursday.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to Clawton St, outside a dairy, about 9.10am, to a report of a child being struck by a car.

St John ambulance said they transported one patient to Taranaki Base Hospital.

A Taranaki District Health Board spokesperson said the preschooler was assumed to be in a serious condition upon arrival, but was now in a stable condition.

The driver of the car was taken home by police, having been quite shaken up by the incident, a police spokeswoman said.