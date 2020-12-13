Centuries-old Taranaki rātā tree felled for safety reasons

The famous giant rātā at Pukeiti was felled on Friday morning because it was in danger of falling over.

The giant rātā at Taranaki's Pukeiti Gardens, which has featured in many a photo, has been felled because it was in danger of falling over, the regional council has announced.

The rātā is said to be 800 years old, although that is hard to quantify, said Taranaki Regional Council gardens manager Greg Rine.

“You can safely say that tree was there before people turned up," he said. “It's part of the original bush.”

A fortnight ago, cracks were identified in the lower trunk of the tree.

Further bad weather exacerbated the problem.

READ MORE:

* Te reo Māori comes to Taranaki's Pukeiti Gardens

* Suspension bridge, mountain bike and walking trails adding to Pukeiti attractions



“Recent strong winds and heavy rain have lengthened and widened the existing cracks in just a few days. The structural integrity of the tree was compromised,” Rine said.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Recent bad weather had worsened cracks in the tree.

“We’re absolutely gutted that we had to fell this wonderful old tree, but, ultimately, keeping Pukeiti visitors safe is our priority.”

Because of its sheer size, bracing the tree was not a feasible option, and it was felled on Friday morning.

Afterwards, Rine said: “We could just see how rotten it was”.

“It was a very hard but necessary decision.”

A karakia was said by local kaumātua, and the tree will lie where it fell and be allowed to decompose naturally.

The tree will be cut where it lies across the path and any wood given to hapū.

“It will be greatly missed by visitors and garden staff alike, but we’re not letting her go without saying a proper goodbye.”