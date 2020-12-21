Church offers sanctuary from busy Christmas season

Erana Watkins and minister John Wilkie are welcoming people into the HÄwera Presbyterian church for some time out from pre-Christmas busyness.

A Hāwera church has opened its doors to provide a sanctuary for people seeking to escape the pre-Christmas rush.

Christmas can be a hard time of year for people who have lost loved ones, especially the first one after a bereavement, while others were dealing with financial stress, family issues and illness, minister John Wilkie from the Hāwera Presbyterian Church said.

“We know the Christmas Story is one of ‘Love’ and ‘Joy’ but no-one feels ‘merry and bright’ a hundred per cent of the time. That’s where the ‘Hope’ and ‘Peace’ part of Christmas comes in, and we hope everyone who comes along experiences a bit of that, no matter what kind of week or year they’ve had.”

Between December 16 and 23, the church will be open every night between 7 and 9pm for anyone wanting a quiet space for reflection.

There will not be any church services during these evenings, and the lighting will be kept low and soft background music will be played.

People wanting to remember a loved one will be able to light a tea light candle in their memory.

“2020 has been such a challenging year for everyone,” Wilkie said.

“We want this to be a place where anyone can come and just sit and enjoy some rest and peace during the busyness of Christmas.

“There’s so many events and things to do, sometimes you just want to stop and catch your breath, and we hope “Sanctuary at Christmas” will be somewhere you can do that.”

Church volunteer Erana​ Watkins came up with the idea.

“We get so busy, sometimes we forget about the actual meaning of Christmas,” she said.

“Not everyone wants to go to an upbeat Christmas event, we wanted to create a space that is relaxed and peaceful.”

It's the first time the church has opened in this way.

There are couches set up in the foyer and a Christmas tree, and tea and coffee will be served to anyone who would like it, she said.

“We have pared everything back, it's just a space for reflection and peace.”