Mum battles bullies by writing a book

HÄwera teacher aide and author Justine Olckers hopes her newest book will help bullying victims.

Justine Olckers hopes her daughter forgets the bullying she’s endured, but she wants her to always remember a book she has written for her.

‘Stop bullying’ is a mix of her thoughts on how to stop bullies, inspiration for victims and even some poetry, just published by the Hāwera author, mum and teacher aide.

“I always wanted to do something for my kids – when I am an old lady they can say, ‘Mum remember the book you wrote for us’,” she said.

She’s hoping to get the book into schools and is planning an event for parents to learn about the issue.

“I want to get people together and have motivational speakers to talk about the impact of bullying and educate parents, so they can educate their kids about it,” she said.

Olckers and her husband Paul immigrated with their three children from South Africa two years ago, and settled in Hāwera.

Back in South Africa, Olckers had homeschooled for two years after the eldest, Tiffany, was physically bullied by a group of children, and they’d hoped for better when they came to New Zealand.

But their two daughters’ initial return to schooling was rough, as Tiffany was beaten up by three boys.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Justine Olckers wrote a book about bullying to help her daughter Tiffany, 11, and others who have been victims.

The two girls are now happily settled at a different school, but she decided to battle bullying with words to support her daughter and other victims.

The book, launched at Paperplus in Hāwera on December 12, had struck a real chord with people, and she had been helped with producing it by others who supported her message, she said.

Olckers has written several other books – a science fiction novella, a book of poetry, and she’s just completed a children’s book about a mole and a frog that will be launched next month.

She taps out her tales late at night.

“I wait for my family to sleep, then I start writing,” she said.

“Night time is my writing time – I can catch up with sleep on weekends.”

For more information contact Justine on kiwiolckers@gmail.com