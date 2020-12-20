Peaceful demonstrations in New Plymouth over animal exports and one-year anniversary of Maungaroa deal

A group of peaceful protesters gathered at the gates of New Plymouth’s Maungaroa to mark the one-year anniversary of its sale.

Land and animal exports were the subject of two peaceful demonstrations in New Plymouth over the weekend.

On Saturday, a small group gathered at one of the city's most historic and controversial sites one year on from its sale.

The participants stood at the gates of the culturally significant Maungaroa, also known as Windy Point, with placards opposing rumoured plans to develop a bike track on the site.

“We really want to send them a message that they [the owners] mustn’t be digging on this piece of land, which is an ancient pā site and will be full of archaeological remnants,” protest organiser Sue Comrie said.

Property developers Christopher and Pamela Herd, of Egmont Valley Holdings Limited, bought the 1.8 hectare slice of Maungaroa from telecommunications company Chorus New Zealand in December 2019 for $462,500, half its rateable value.

Pamela said she was unaware of any intentions to develop a bike track at the site. Christopher could not be reached for comment.

A New Plymouth District Council (NPDC) spokesperson said council had not received any resource consent applications from Egmont Valley Holdings Limited in relation to Maungaroa.

The remaining 2.03ha of the site is owned by NPDC.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff The small group said it had been rumoured the new owners planned to develop the site into a bike track.

Maungaroa is significant to the descendants of Te Kaho Heremia, from whom the land was acquired under the Public Works Act in the 1930s for a water reservoir that was never built.

When Chorus put its portion on the market, a group protested its sale, calling for it to be returned to its descendants.

At the weekend, Comrie said the group had gathered to mark the one-year anniversary of the sale, which coincided with the Government this week bringing the long-running Ihumātao land, near Auckland International Airport, dispute to an end by buying the property from Fletcher Building for $29.9 million and holding it in a trust.

Previously, placards were put over the Maungaroa 'for sale' sign, saying 'Chorus's Ihumātao Moment? Not for sale'.

Comrie continued to encourage the Herds to return the land.

But at the very least, she called for them “to not disturb the site”.

“No digging should take place,” she said.

Years ago, an archaeologist tested the land on Maungaroa for archaeological sites and wrote a report for NPDC after finding a storage pit and half of a Māori house on the northern flank of the hill.

An area, crossing a portion of both the private and council-owned sections, has been marked as an archaeological site in the NPDC's district plan.

This means resource consent is required for any new buildings within 50m of the archaeological site or 100m within the site for buildings greater than two storeys.

Resource consent is also required for any subdivision, undertaking earthworks, filling of land, and clearance of vegetation, on or within 50m of the site.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff Also at the weekend, a group protested the export of live cattle from Taranaki shores.

Also on Saturday, about 20 animal rights activists hit the city streets to voice their ongoing concern about the export of live cattle from Taranaki shores.

The Yangtze Harmony ship arrived at Port Taranaki on Friday, where 4380 cattle will be loaded before the ship leaves for China on Tuesday.

The port’s involvement in the facilitation of exporting live cattle has been heavily criticised by animal welfare campaigners SAFE and the Taranaki Animal Rights Group (TARG) this year.

BRODY DOLAN/Stuff New Plymouth District Councillor Anneka Carlson leds the group of protestors through the city streets, bringing awareness to the cause.

Last month, the groups handed over a petition, signed by nearly 12,000 people, to the Taranaki Regional Council, the port's sole shareholder, asking it to intervene and stop the organisation’s involvement in the practice.

But New Plymouth District Councillor Anneka Carlson, who led Saturday’s protest, said it “went in one ear and out the other”.