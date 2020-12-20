Taranaki swimming pool evacuated following gas leak

Stratford’s TSB Pool Complex was evacuated on Sunday afternoon following a gas leak.

The TSB Pool Complex in Stratford was closed shortly before 2pm on Sunday after a staff member found a 70kg chlorine gas bottle leaking in the chlorine shed.

The worker went to investigate after the leak set off an alarm, central fire communications shift manager Mike Wanoa said.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) was alerted about 1.45pm and crews from Stratford, New Plymouth and Toko were called to the pool, which is owned and operated by Stratford District Council (SDC).

The matter was being investigated into the afternoon.

A SDC spokeswoman said there were about 15 to 20 swimmers using the pool at the time.

There had been no reports of injuries, she said.

She said the building was immediately evacuated and closed for the remainder of the day.

It was expected the pool would reopen Monday morning, she added.

Chlorine gas can cause breathing difficulties and skin irritation.

Police were informed of the incident but were not required at the scene, a spokesperson said.

An ambulance was called to the pool but medical treatment was not needed, a St John spokesperson said.