Work on landslip section of SH3 in north Taranaki to begin on Monday

A car was caught in a slip on State Highway 3 near Urutī on Wednesday afternoon.

Work will get under way on Monday to reopen both lanes of a section of State Highway 3 in north Taranaki following a landslip in which a car was hit by falling debris.

The slip occurred about 2.30pm on Wednesday, December 9, near the intersection of Mōkau Rd (SH3) and Urutī Rd, and since then traffic has been reduced to a single lane.

A car was trapped by the slip but the two occupants were unhurt.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency said it is aiming to have both lanes of the state highway open by Christmas Eve.

Roads staff will be on site from 7.30am – 6pm Monday and Tuesday, and from 6.30am to midday on Wednesday to remove debris and trees.

A temporary speed limit of 30km/h and Stop/Go traffic management will be in place while the work is carried out.

“Short road closures will be required at times to allow the abseiling team to fell the trees. Motorists are advised to expect delays of up to 15 minutes,” a spokesperson said in a statement.

Outside work hours, traffic lights and temporary speed limit of 30km will be in place.

For further information visit the Waka Kotahi Journey Planner website journeys.nzta.govt.nz.