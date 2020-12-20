Police called to gangs' gathering at Taranaki park

A heavy gang presence at Corbett Park in Oakura on Sunday saw multiple calls made to police.

Police swooped on a Taranaki park on Sunday afternoon following multiple reports of a disorder involving gang members brandishing weapons.

About four calls from concerned members of the public were made to police around 4.10pm after a “large group” of patched members of opposing gangs were seen at Corbett Park in Oakura.

There were reports of a disorder and of the men having weapons, a police spokesperson said.

However, there were no reports of any assaults and no arrests were made.

Police spoke to a number of people involved, the spokesperson said.

A witness said those involved were wearing Mongrel Mob and Uru Taha patches.

But the two parties appeared to be sharing in a game of rugby on the park's field, the witness said.

The incident comes less than a week after police were called to New Plymouth's city centre following a violent clash between members of the same two gangs.

Two people were charged following the Wednesday brawl which saw those involved wielding an axe and a shovel.