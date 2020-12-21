TSB Bowl of Brooklands filled with 15,000 people for Christmas show

From Left: Kayne, Skye, Malachi, Ava, John, Vicki Enjoy the show at Xmas at the Bowl!

Perfect weather helped Taranaki’s Christmas at the Bowl event draw a crowd of 15,000, delighted organisers estimate.

“The weather was incredible,” artistic director Jordan McFadyen said, “and the spirit shown by the community – we were blown away.

“Reading online and the messages, people really got behind it and enjoyed it.”

From Left: Cooper Marshall Smith (9), Mahia Stephens (8), Elizabeth Kerr (9), Genevieve Kerr (9), Silei Ponga (9), Tayla Hoskin (8), Sophie Straathof (8), Maggie Cleaver (9), and Sebby Borrie (9) enjoy Xmas at the Bowl on Sunday

The two-hour line up on the TSB Bowl of Brooklands stage included dance, hip hop, African drumming, kapa haka, and opera, as well as traditional carols and music from the Devon Hotel New Plymouth Brass Band, with a huge fireworks display bringing the night to a close.

“This is the closest we have done it to Christmas and that made it a little bit special,” McFadyen added.

Organisers of this year's Christmas at the Bowl estimated a crowd of 15,000 people attended.

McFadyen said it was his fifth show as artistic director and his aim was always to offer the audience variety.

He works with Lisa Rangi, who helps to find the singers, and Raeleen Luckin, who looks after the dance side.

“We try to showcase as many different acts as possible," he said.

The event is staged by the Christmas at the Bowl Trust, which was set up purely to put on each year’s show.

It is a task that takes about six months and relies on the help of sponsors and supporters including the TSB Community Trust, the NZCT Community Trust, Powerco, More FM/MediaWorks Foundation, Traffic Safe NZ, Baker Tilly Staples Rodway and New Plymouth District Council.

There are also a range of other individuals and businesses giving their services and time.

This year’s event cost $75,000 to stage, and technical director Michael Keat said the support and goodwill was vital.

From Left: Leon Mitchell, Quinn Henwood, and Rafa O'Sullivan, all aged 10, were ready well before the event began.

He estimated that at least 15,000 were in the audience, with 9,000 candles given out – on a basis of one for every two people –by 7pm.

Gold coin donations averaged out at about 80 cents per audience member, he said, but the candles cost 50 cents each plus GST, “so you can see we rely heavily on sponsors and supporters”.

“A lot of people don’t realise that it’s put on by a charitable trust.

“Even doing the traffic management plan costs $3000.”

The trust took over the Bowl on Saturday to set up the equipment and rehearse, and Keat said they did not finish up until 3.30am on Monday.

But the effort was worth it, he added.

"You have only got to look out there and see so many people enjoying themselves.”