Pukekura Park was the place to see in the New Year

Teahouse on the Lake owner Angie Orsborn had to get an emergency delivery of ice cream on New Year's Eve after running out.

Despite having nine freezers, ice creams nearly ran out at the Teahouse on the Lake at Pukekura Park on New Year’s Eve.

“We sold so much ice cream, we had to get in emergency ice cream delivered because we ran out,” owner Angie Orsborn​ said.

For the third year in a row as part of the New Plymouth District Council-run TSB Festival of Lights, Pukekura Park hosted the Powerco Lights Up The Night event on New Year’s Eve.

As well as the usual lighting installations, there was glow face painting, pop-up dance crews, bands, two silent discos and a kids’ New Year’s Eve countdown at 8pm.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Orsborn said it had been great to have so many visitors from outside the region as well as locals coming to the park.

Official numbers of how many people attended are not yet in, but organisers estimate it to be between 6000 and 7000.

Roughly 9000 people gathered in the park to welcome in 2020.

Orsborn said the festival had been great, with lots of people out enjoying family time.

There had been visitors from outside the region as well as many locals rediscovering the city’s green gem, she said.

“They're just chilling – the park is good for that.”

In a statement, Hayley Olliver, New Plymouth District Council events lead and festival manager, said despite numbers being down on previous years, it had been a great crowd.

“They were a fantastic and well-behaved crowd, helping us bring in the New Year with a wonderful vibe.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff TSB Festival of Lights put on a New Year’s Eve event for the third year with roughly 6000 to 7000 people turning up.

A police spokesperson confirmed the crowd was well-behaved, and there were no arrests or incidents in Pukekura Park.

Elsewhere in New Plymouth on New Year's Eve, one person was arrested for breach of their bail conditions and another person, a man, was arrested for wilful damage and is due to appear in New Plymouth District Court on January 6th, the spokesperson confirmed.

A liquor ban in the city centre was reinstated in the week of New Year’s Eve. It had lapsed for two years following a council error.