Taranaki's first baby of the New Year arrives 12 minutes into 2021

Danielle Langlands and her newborn son Felix Langlands, who is Taranaki's first new baby for 2021.

Taranaki’s first baby for 2021 was having trouble staying awake on New Year's Day following the drama of a helicopter ride less than an hour after he was born.

Felix Langlands was born at 12.12am on Friday January 1 at Hāwera Hospital, and could be the first baby of the New Year.

Around the country baby girl Ivah arrived at Ashburton Hospital at 12.17am, while five minutes later another baby was born in New Plymouth at Taranaki Base Hospital. In Auckland another baby girl was born at 12.45am at Waitākere Hospital.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Felix was born at 12:12 am on January 1, 2021.

Felix weighed in at a respectable 3.520kg (or 7lb12oz) and arrived just 50 minutes after his mother Danielle Langlands and her husband John got to the hospital.

READ MORE:

* Stay@home: It'd be nice, but I can't afford it

* Stay@home: The dads who swapped paycheques for nappies

* Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna reach new custody agreement over daughter Dream



A short time after his birth maternity staff became concerned with his breathing and made the call to fly Felix up to Taranaki Base Hospital in New Plymouth for an assessment.

With no room in the rescue helicopter for Danielle and John, the Eltham couple drove to New Plymouth by car, looking out for the lights of the chopper ahead of them.

“I was really calm about it, I knew he was fine, I knew he had a good team with him,” Danielle said.

In the end Felix was well enough to be allowed home by mid-afternoon on Friday.

Danielle said she expected her husband would bring Felix’s two older brothers, Tyson, 6, and Brax, 4, up to meet him and then take them all home.

The couple had not planned any New Year festivities, just in case their third child decided to make an entrance. Even big brother Brax’s birthday party on December 29 was kept low-key.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Baby Felix has two big brothers at home.

Danielle said she had been given three different due dates for Felix, so wasn't sure whether he’d arrive on December 31, January 2 or January 8.

“I felt a bit different on Thursday, and I’d been up and down in the night. I was having little niggles but I’d been having them for the past few weeks.”

“It ramped up about 9pm last night.”

Taranaki’s second baby for 2021 was born at Taranaki Base Hospital at 12.22am, just 10 minutes after Felix, a hospital spokesperson said.