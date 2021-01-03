Slip-sliding into the new year

Braxton and his dad Brent Dawson ride down the water slide built by Shaun Sansom on New Year's day.

A pile of black polythene, a hill and a gathering came together in 40 metres of fun on New Year’s Day.

Around 20 people spent the first afternoon of the new year whizzing down a huge waterslide in a paddock on New Plymouth’s outskirts.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Angus Sansom, 4, enjoys a trip down the water slide his dad built.

Shaun Sansom, who lives in Mangawhai, made the slide to entertain everyone during a get-together with friends from his school days and their families.

He is back in New Plymouth for a visit to his hometown, staying with his parents at their Carrington Rd lifestyle block.

“It was just something to do with the kids mainly, to keep them entertained,” he said. “We had some old polythene from when the house was built, it had been sitting there for years, so we made it into a slide.”

The slide slithered about 20 metres downhill, with a further, flatter 20 metres at the bottom.

“I think a couple of the guys managed to get right to the end.”

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Mums and kids collide at the bottom of the water slide.

They used about half a litre of dishwashing liquid during the sliding session, but had been careful to only use just enough water to keep it going, he said.

“It was a good way to get everyone together. It can be hard to catch up because we are all so busy,” he said.

“Everyone wants to do it again next year.”