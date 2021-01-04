Dramatic week for Taranaki surf rescue squad

Members of Taranaki's Surf Lifesaving rescue squad were asked by police to assist two men whose boat overturned between New Plymouth and Oakura on New Year's Day.

Rescuing two men who were hanging on to their overturned boat in the sea was the most dramatic save in a busy week for Taranaki surf lifesavers.

Todd Energy Taranaki SLS Rescue Squad manager Dave Bentley said the 12-member team of volunteers had carried out three rescues since December 29.

The most recent call-out was on Saturday afternoon, when the squad assisted the police in a successful search and water rescue for a person who was reported missing around the Nga Motu/Sugarloaf Islands off Back Beach in New Plymouth.

The previous afternoon, New Year's Day, the squad was called out to assist two men whose boat had overturned off the coast at Oakura.

Taranaki SLS Rescue Squad Members of the Taranaki Surf Life Saving Rescue Squad collect a paddleboard after rescuing its owner off rocks on one of New Plymouth's offshore islands.

“We managed to re-right the boat, assist the people to get back on board and the vessel was towed back to Port Taranaki by a fishing boat,” Bentley said.

On Tuesday last week, the squad was called out to assist a paddleboarder who was stranded on one of the islands near Port Taranaki.

“A gentleman was stuck on one of the islands off Back Beach. He was rescued off the back of there.”

His adult daughter had made it to shore on her own board and raised the alarm.

“He just got out of his depth. He did the right thing by staying on the rocks and waiting for assistance.”

But despite the busy period, Bentley said he was pleased with the way the season had started as a lot of effort had gone into education to prevent issues in the water.

On the region’s patrolled beaches, swimmers are generally heeding advice to swim where they are under lifeguards’ watchful gaze.

“People have been really well-behaved in staying between the flags, we have been quite pleased with the public's behaviour,” he said.

“It’s been a nice silver lining.”

There are 12 members of the SLS rescue squad, ranging in age from 18 to 40.

“There is a wealth of knowledge among them, they are a really skilled team,” Bentley said.

“Some have been doing it for more than 30 years.”

Volunteer surf lifesaving patrols are on duty at Opunake Beach, Fitzroy and East End beaches on weekends while paid lifeguard run patrols from Monday to Friday.

“The Taranaki coast can be amazing but it can also be really dangerous,” Bentley said.

“We advise people to take life jackets and know your limits. It’s not a friendly part of the sea, for sure.”