Festival of Lights installation removed after vandalism

Vandalism has forced the removal of one of the installations at New Plymouth's TSB Festival of Lights.

‘Lily Pads’ was taken out at the weekend “for safety purposes", a Facebook update for the ongoing event said.

The installation featured illuminated frogs ‘singing' on floating lily pads in Pukekura Park's Upper Lake.

It was designed by Renzo B. Larriviere and Zara Pasfield especially for the festival, which opened on December 19 and runs until January 31.

“We hope to return what can be repaired in the coming days,” the statement added.

The removal leaves 15 light installations throughout the park.

The annual Festival of Lights is run by the New Plymouth District Council and attracts thousands of visitors, with people coming from across the country to see the displays.