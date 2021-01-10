Taranaki stream restoration project given $1.7 million by government

The $2.6m Tangaroa Restoration project will restore the stream, which is a tributary to the Waitara River.

A five-year project to improve water quality and address flooding in the Tangaroa Stream has been given more than $1.7 million by the government.

The $2.6m Tangaroa Restoration project will restore the stream, which is an urban water body and tributary to the Waitara River.

The work will improve water quality, restore native fish habitat and biodiversity, and return mauri to an awa of cultural significance.

The funding will be given to the New Plymouth District Council, which owns the land with iwi and the Ministry of Education, and will contribute towards the final costs.

The project is expected to create eight jobs.

Tangaroa was one of 19 schemes to help clean up and protect waterways and create local jobs set out by environment minister David Parker at the weekend, backed with funding of $36m.

The money comes from the Freshwater Improvement fund, which is part of the Government’s $1.245 billion Jobs for Nature package that aims to create significant environmental benefits.