Protestors continue fight against live animal exports from Port Taranaki

Campaigners trying to stop live animal exports from Port Taranaki have taken their message into New Plymouth.

Members of animal rights organisation SAFE, and the Taranaki Animal Rights Group (TARG) gathered on the Puke Ariki lawn on Tuesday lunchtime before moving to the Centre City Mall, where they stood outside handing out fliers to promote their cause.

Last year, more than 21,000 cows were exported to China from Port Taranaki, for which the Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) is sole shareholder.

New Plymouth District councillor Anneka Carlson, a TARG advocate and long-standing critic of live exports, said the group wanted to educate people about the practice.

“Today's focus was about getting out into the community and talking to people about what's going on,” she said.

Some “still don't know that it's happening at our port".

Last year, an online petition with 11,860 signatures was presented to the TRC asking it to stop allowing live animal exports.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Kate Elmes and Councillor Anneka Carlson take their message up Gill Street.

“I really believe they should be leading by example and taking the first step to putting the moral case forward,” Carlson said.

The live cattle export vessel Ocean Ute is currently docked at Port Taranaki and set to depart for China on Friday.

A vigil is planned outside the port on Tuesday evening.

In a statement, Port Taranaki chief executive Guy Roper said Port Taranaki remained committed to providing a facility for customers who have a lawful right to exchange trade.

“Port Taranaki is not an exporter. We provide a facility for exporters. Our role, as a port owned by the community through the Taranaki Regional Council, is to maximise the use of our assets so that we remain profitable and sustainable in the long term."

Roper said the vessels operate according to international rules and certifications, although he understood live cattle shipments remained an issue of public interest.

“People hold differing views and, in some instances, choose to protest to display those views.

“We respect their right to protest but we ask that they please do so in a safe manner that does not put themselves, port staff, port users and the public at risk.”