Man in ICU after van crashes into stream bank in New Plymouth

Emergency services were at the scene of a crash on SH3 near Burgess Park Hill on Wednesday morning.

The jaws of life were used to free a man from a van after it veered off a state highway, jumped a stream and came to rest dangling on the other side.

Emergency services were called to State Highway 3, also known as Junction Rd, between Burgess Hill Rd and Waiwhakaiho Rd West, near New Plymouth, about 8.15am.

Acting Sergeant Craig Walsh said the van had veered off the road, cleared the Mangorei Stream and come to rest on the edge of its banks.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff The driver of the van was in a critical condition in Taranaki Base Hospital’s ICU on Wednesday afternoon.

Walsh said the 51-year-old and a dog, which was “shaken but uninjured”, were the only occupants of the vehicle.

READ MORE:

* TSB Festival of Lights shuts down after runaway truck crashes into power pole causing outage

* Two people taken to hospital following separate farm crashes in Taranaki

* Taranaki police putting the brakes on impaired drivers



The dog was seen waiting next to the van after the crash but was later picked up by SPCA to be looked after for now.

Walsh said investigations into the cause of the crash were still underway and police were unsure if speed was a factor.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Emergency services worked for almost an hour to free the driver.

Due to his injuries, the man could not get out of the vehicle himself and firefighters and St John Ambulance paramedics worked for almost an hour to get the man out using the jaws of life.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the driver was transported to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.

On Wednesday afternoon, a Taranaki District Health Board spokeswoman said the 51-year-old was in ICU and was in a critical condition.

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Traffic management was in place at the scene.

Traffic was temporarily stopped for a short period, then was let through one lane at a time.

The crash follows several crashes in the region in the last 12 hours, including one where an unoccupied truck crashed into a power pole, leading to the closure of the TSB Festival of Lights on Tuesday night.

Correction: A previous version of this story said the man has been transferred to another hospital. That was incorrect.