Skulduggery all part of the election in NZ's only republic

John Herlihy retained the presidency after the Whangamomona Republic Day election.

Days after the most controversial election of modern times came to an end in the United States, a smaller - though no less controversial - ballot took place in a somewhat smaller republic.

The race to become the Republic of Whangamomona's president was won by the incumbent, shearer John Herlihy, but for the first time in the unofficial republic's 32-year history, a vice president was also elected - runner up Bryan Ramage

Stratford District Mayor Neil Volzke officiated at the swearing in ceremony for Herlihy and Ramage, at the town's biennial republic day celebrations.

"In 2020 the world had its most controversial election in the United States, but in 2021 the world's most controversial election is in the republic of Whangamomona.

"There have been accusations of corruption, vote rigging, double-dipping, and they all seem to be true," he said.

Before handing over the presidential chains made of beer bottle caps and pig's tusks, he asked Herlihy for commitments to shout everyone present a beer, and to plant a tall hedge right around the republic and to have it trimmed every year.

GLENN JEFFREY A ballot is cast for the new President of the Republic of Whangamomona.

Thousands of visitors were welcomed across the border from Taranaki to take part in the biennial republic election, a day when rural themed entertainment was more of a focus than politics.

This year, the isolated community was promoting its ability to bring international travel to kiwis corralled at home by closed borders.

"We are international travel, but there're no flights required," republic committee member Ceri​ Hutchinson said.

Whangamomona sits on SH43, 61km from Stratford and 88km from Taumarunui.

GLENN JEFFREY Ted Horwell, 3, from Inglewood flexs his muscles in Little Mister Whanga contest.

Although the celebration and election are full of humour, it's heartfelt, as the event sprang from a rural revolt in 1989 when the Government of the day changed the regional boundaries and the town was told it would be part of the Manuwatu-Whanganui region, instead of Taranaki.

Stratford District's first mayor, David Walter (who died in September 2020, aged 80), was credited with starting the revolutionary talk that led to the republic's establishment over a few drinks at the town's pub, and on November 1, 1989, the very first Republic Day celebration was held.

The republic closes its borders for the day so it can charge visitors $5 each for a passport, complete with stamp.

They don't worry about foreigners interfering with the elections – everyone is eligible to vote, and there's plenty of sanctioned election tampering going on.

Herlihy, a shearer, spent the day in charge of the sheep shearing demonstrations as well as campaigning.

GLENN JEFFREY Those in attendance can have their passport stamped.

Ahead of the vote count, he said he was quietly confident about winning a third election despite the competition.

“Things are looking pretty good at the moment, we have been Covid-free, we’ve looked after all the locals out here pretty well,” he said.

“But if the vote goes against me, I will demand a recount and I might refuse to leave, though I will not incite a riot.”

GLENN JEFFREY The Stratford Pipe Band perform for the crowd.

He had one human rival and also a trio of garden gnomes, Wh (Whangamomona), Ta (Tahora) and Ko (Kohuratahi), who contested the election as a team.

His prediction that the gnomes would have difficulty with politics because they couldn’t talk, proved the case when the votes were counted.

Bryan Ramage, an electrician who bought a house in the town intending to do it up and retire, was sworn in as the republic’s first-ever vice president.

Ramage said he was talked into making his first foray into politics by a friend.

“I got a bit rail-roaded into it,” he said.

“But it’s all in good fun, it gets people coming out to Whanga, it’s a good day for us.”

GLENN JEFFREY Media Personality Matt Chisholm completes the Swim with the Eels challenge.

Entertainment included mini-golf, gambling, swimming with eels, watching dog trials, shearing, wood chopping, whip cracking, sampling good old country tucker.

Media personality and men’s mental health campaigner Matt Chisholm was the day’s celebrity guest, taking part in possum skinning, pie eating and even climbing into a trough awash with wriggling eels.

He attended as a guest of the Rural Support Trust.

“City people should come to places like this, it’s an eye-opener for them,” he said.

“I feel at home in places like this, it’s not very PC.”

Chisholm, who is soon to begin filming a series of Celebrity Treasure Island, joked the Whangamomona president John Herlihy could be a contender for the reality tv show.

“Johnny would be a great person to take on, he would be really popular with rural New Zealand.”