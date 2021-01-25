Levi's hoping clay tomato will be the source of his first house through Instagram swaps

Levi Fletcher with the clay tomato that started his trading.

A Taranaki man hopes technology and the goodwill of strangers will help him trade his way from a small clay tomato to a house of his own – without spending single cent.

Levi Fletcher, 22, started with an Instagram account and the tomato about two weeks ago.

Using the social media website, people can contact him offering to exchange something for the latest item he has traded for.

He’s already swapped the tomato for a baseball mitt, the mitt for a fishing rod and reel, and the rod for some power tools.

READ MORE:

* When should kids stop seeing their parents naked?

* Nelson's national presence heats up with international selections aplenty

* MAFS star Samuel Levi plans new reality TV show - The Princes of Auckland



The idea is that by making bigger and bigger trades, he’ll eventually be able to make a swap that will get him into a house with his partner and daughter, he said.

He got the idea from a similar scheme where an American man, Kyle MacDonald, began trading with a red paperclip and eventually worked his trades up in value until hw was able to swap for a house in a small Canadian town.

“I thought, if he can do it with a paperclip, why can’t I?”

He looked around the room for a small object and spotted a little clay tomato his partner had made.

“I said to her, I’m going to trade your tomato for a house, and she said ‘whaaat?’”

Fletcher is optimistic the project will help them move out of their rented house and into their own home.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Levi Fletcher with the fishing rod he swapped for a baseball glove and now has swapped the rod for a power tool kit.

“I can’t buy or sell anything. The idea is to trade your way up,” he said.

The idea came when he watched a video TEDx talk by MacDonald, who had gone on to write a book about his red paperclip project and who later set up a cafe in the house he ended up with.

Trades along the way included household goods, a recording contract, a year's free rent and a morning with rocker Alice Cooper.

“Everyone knows what they are getting, sometimes they might be getting a lesser deal, or they really want what you have got, they might always have wanted that thing” Fletcher said.

Fletcher, who works in the trade department at Mitre 10 Mega, is busy gathering followers on his instagram account, 1redtomato, as well as negotiating trades.

Two workmates and a stranger have so far traded to help him move from the clay tomato to a set of power tools.

“By the end of February I’m hoping to be trading in the thousands at least, and go up from there,” he said.