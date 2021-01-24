Opunake surf team make a splash on first outing

Lucy Midgley, 15, Caro Olliver, 14, Holly Horo, 17, from the Opunake Surf Life Saving Club, on their way to winning their first team IRB event.

A team of 15-year-olds from Opunake have tasted success in their first competition together, winning three of four races in the regional surf life-saving championships over the weekend.

Lifeguards from East End, New Plymouth Old Boys and Opunake Surf Life Saving Clubs spent the weekend competing in a variety of events in the annual Taranaki champs at Fitzroy Beach, New Plymouth.

GLENN JEFFREY/Stuff Mckenzie Moller, Sophia Taylor (obscured) and Kylie Squire, from East End Surf Life Saving Club, competing in the Taranaki Surf Life Saving champs at Fitzroy beach on Sunday.

Yesterday teams of men and women competed in inflatable rescue boat (IRB) races.

The events are modelled on actual rescue situations, making it a fun way to maintain skills and fitness, senior lifeguard Todd Velvin said.

“When they do come across a rescue situation, they're well drilled and can respond to whatever they are faced with.”

The clubs would now be preparing to compete at the North Island competition in February in Gisborne and then the national event in Ruakaka in April.

Opunake Surf Life Saving Club co-coach Trent Olliver​ said the teenagers, all aged 15, had worked hard for their success in what was their first time in competition together.

The Opunake club won three of their four IRB events.

“Today was the first opportunity see some success for the effort they have put in.”

“They've worked really hard for these results and it’s just the start point, we have the North Island and nationals coming up in the next four to eight weeks.”