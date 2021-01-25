Taranaki teen wins national boxing title

Arohaina Dean, 14, has just won a national age group title in the NZ National Amateur Boxing Championships in Porirua.

Training six days a week has paid off for amateur boxer Arohaina​ Dean, 14, who has just won a national title.

The New Plymouth teen was one of four members of the Box Office boxing club’s Wolf Pack team who travelled to the New Zealand national amateur boxing championships in Porirua last week.

Dean started learning to box when she was a six years old, and said she enjoys the sport for the fitness it gives her.

Last year, she won a Golden Gloves competition in Taupo.

On Friday, she won the national cadet 52kg championship women’s title.

Dean and the team returned to New Plymouth on Sunday afternoon, and coach Jake Rapira said he was very proud of her achievement.

“She’s our first champion that has not been unopposed since 2013.”

If only one competitor of the correct weight entered an event, they would take the title ‘unopposed’, but Dean had to fight three rounds in her group, Rapira said.

He and the team had celebrated her win with pizza afterwards.

Last week’s tournament was actually the 2020 national event, which had been postponed due to Covid-19, so the team would now have a week off, then begin training for the new season.

“We will have a camp on Waitangi Weekend to kick-start the season and boxers from clubs in Auckland, Hastings, Taumarunui and Gisborne will come over,” he said.

The team would now be training for the 2021 event planned for Whanganui in October.

The Box Office is a non-profit, charity amateur boxing club which runs a youth academy for youngsters from 8-14, a development team named the Wolf Cubs, as well as a range of fitness training classes.