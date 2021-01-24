Blackhawk drops in for republic day

New Zealand's only UH-60 Blackhawk, operated by Kahu Helicopters, may be among the aircraft on show at the Stratford Aerodrome open day on January 30.

New Zealand’s only UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter, a machine used by the United States military, drew many admirers when it dropped in to Central Taranaki for the weekend.

The Kahu Helicopters machine is operated by brothers Mark, Dave and Pete Law, who grew up in Eastern Taranaki but are now based at Whakatane.

When a heavy lifting job at Ruapehu was postponed, they decided to pay a visit to the Whangamomona Republic Day celebrations, Stratford Aero Club media spokesperson Nick Furmage said.

“Because they’re local lads, they shot out and set down at Whanga for a while.

The helicopter proved a very popular attraction and also got a lot of attention at the Stratford Aerodrome, where it was based on Sunday.

“It’s definitely a people-magnet, there have been people here all weekend.”

The machine, which weighs about seven tonnes without a load, is used for heavy lifting work all around the country and was also quick, cruising at 150knots (around 180kmh), he said.

“We had the call that they were leaving Whangamomona now, and by the time I turned round to have a look, they were coming over the hills,” he said.

The helicopter is due to leave Stratford Aerodrome on Monday morning, but Furmage said he was hopeful it would be back to take part in the club’s open day on Saturday.