Close matches keep teams and spectators on their toes at Taranaki women’s Open fours

Close matches kept players and spectators alike engrossed on the opening day of the Taranaki women’s Open fours on Tuesday.

Wendy Green’s strong Ngongotaha side was made to work hard for an opening round 23-21 win over Manurewa’s Karen Forrest. It reversed the result in post section last year, when Forrest upset Green.

At the game’s mid-point, a repeat looked likely, with Forrest leading 14-6. But after 19 of the 25 ends, Green had hit the front 17-15.

Green led by one shot playing the last end, but Forrest’s team called the tune until an excellent draw bowl from the Ngongotaha No 3, Lynette McIntosh, took the shot back. Forrest failed to retrieve it back.

Forrest, a quarterfinalist last season, was also denied in the afternoon, going down 30-21 to two-winner, Cathy Andrews (Paritutu).

While Green was on the right side in the morning, it was the opposite in the afternoon, with her team losing 22-20 on the last bowl of Fane Vessey (Paraparaumu Beach). It was 20-all playing the last end, and reaching the head, Vessey came off a wing bowl, to sit through the Ngongotaha shot.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Margie Davis (skip), from Paritutu Bowling Club, with a shot that ultimately won the match.

Well-liked Paritutu competitor, Margie Davis, featured in another exciting opening encounter. Davis’s side defeated a Lepperton sided headed by Carole Pearce 29-28. Pearce, a Taranaki gold star holder, led 25-15 after 17 ends. But at the commencement of the last end, the deficit was just two.

Paritutu held one on the change-over, before Davis stepped up and drew two more to secure the win.

Besides Andrews, the other two winners in section B are Alison Rennie (Carlton Cornwall) and Mere Fryer (Palmerston North).

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Carol Pearce (skip) from Lepperton Bowling Club congratulates Margie Davis (skip) from Paritutu Bowling Club on the win after a thrilling final few ends.

The unbeaten teams in section A, which played at Paritutu A, were Fay Bird (Cambridge Central), Mary Solomon (Tauranga), Carol Lukies (Kia Toa) and Elaine McClintock (Orewa).

Section C, at Lepperton, had three teams that returned the perfect record – Elaine Hodge (New Plymouth), Pam Mulford (Plimmerton) and Pauline Davy (Opunake).

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Jan Harrison from Orewa Bowling Club in Auckland.

Conversely, and surprisingly, a well-pointed Ngongotaha side skipped by Mina Paul lost twice. They fell 28-23 to Mulford in the morning and then were beaten 21-17 by Hodge in the later game.

There are also four two winners in section D, which played on the slippery Inglewood surface: Cindy Nicoll (Inglewood), Paritutu teams skipped by Heather Johns and Gloria Shaw, and last year’s winners, Marg Davies (Papakura).

Johns posted an impressive 24-18 opening win against Paula Meredith (Johnsonville). Meredith responded in the afternoon with a win