New Plymouth man assaulted partner over phone messages

In court on Monday, defence counsel Nathan Bourke said the context was a very painful relationship break-up combined with alcohol.

A New Plymouth man swung his foot in the direction of his partner’s head and smashed her phone after seeing what he believed were messages from other men, the New Plymouth District Court has heard.

Daniel Alan Vincenzo Almao and his partner of about 12 years were at home and drinking on the night of September 12, 2020, but were not visibly intoxicated, according to a police summary of facts.

While the victim was asleep in bed, Almao entered the bedroom with her cellphone and woke her up.

He had been reading messages on the phone, which caused him to believe that the victim had been in contact with other men, the summary said.

READ MORE:

* Man sexually abused teenage girl after contacting her on social media

* Judge offers lifeline to recidivist burglar facing jail

* Taranaki man convicted of historical sexual abuse of young boys has jail sentence quashed



He verbally abused his partner and asked why she had given up on the relationship, before running outside and smashing the cellphone.

Almao then returned to the bedroom and verbally chastised the victim, before taking two steps towards where she was crouched beside the bed and swinging his foot.

The victim closed her eyes and felt a blow to the side of her head. She got back on to the bed and Almao grabbed her and pulled her from side to side.

She got out of the bedroom and called police on her flatmate's cellphone, the summary said.

Police were called, but Almao resisted arrest and pulled his arms away when officers tried to handcuff him.

The altercation continued from the hallway to the lounge, and Almao ended up lying on a sofa while police tried to restrain him, kicking out at and striking a constable in the lower body.

“The defendant was eventually restrained after a prolonged struggle," the summary said.

He had previously admitted charges of assault on a person in a family relationship, resisting police, and wilful damage.

In court on Monday, defence counsel Nathan Bourke said the context was a very painful relationship break-up combined with alcohol.

It was inconsistent with Almao's personal values, Bourke submitted, adding that although the couple had come to an end, it was amicable.

Judge Gregory Hikaka sentenced Almao to 12 months of community detention, with a curfew of 9.30pm to 3.30am to allow for his farm work, and 12 months of supervision.

He was also ordered to pay $800 in reparation for the phone within 28 days.