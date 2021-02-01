Lights go out for another year on New Plymouth's illuminated festival

A team of seven contractors from MJF Lighting start dismantling the Festival of lights at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth.

The lights have finally gone out on the TSB Festival of Lights in New Plymouth.

After 44 days of illuminations, events and entertainment in Pukekura Park, including 53 performances on two stages, contractors moved in on Monday to begin dismantling the 16 lighting rigs dotted about the site.

A team from MJF Lighting were seen undertaking the delicate task of taking down Manta Rain, one of the newest attractions, from its aerial position above Poet's Bridge.

The 2019-20 festival attracted 150,000 visitors, but council staff said they were still calculating the numbers for this year's event.