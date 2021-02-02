Taranaki iwi helping verify significant cultural sites to protect against damage

Historic Te Kohia Pa, Brixton, was the site of the beginning of the Taranaki Land Wars

Taranaki iwi are helping to draw up a comprehensive list of more than 1600 significant sites for the Taranaki Regional Council.

The sites are regarded as of high cultural, spiritual and historical importance to iwi, and can be directly impacted by various land use and land developments, Taranaki Regional Council (TRC) planning officer Adelaide Campbell said.

One hundred and thirty sites had been already verified by iwi as significant, with 700 remaining in South Taranaki and Stratford districts.

New Plymouth District Council has identified 824 sites from its own project.

Some developments can damage or reduce access to wāhi tapu/sacred place, pā/village, urupā/burial ground and mahinga kai/garden areas, Campbell told the TRC policy and planning meeting on Tuesday.

“Site degradation can be accidental as well as deliberate, so it is essential that sites are mapped to avoid such events.

“They provide the region with a sense of Taranaki history and a connection with ancestors.

“They may remind us of important battles and events, where they occurred, and when.

“Any loss or damage to historic heritage sites may be irreversible, which has a negative impact on the cultural associations Māori have with the site.

“Plan policies and rules protecting sites of significance can only be effective if sites are known to Council.”

Once the two-stage project is completed the list of historically significant locations will be able to be searched using the regional council’s website.

Campbell told the meeting the list will ensure protection of the sites and alert landowners of any significant site located on the property.

The identification of the significant sites would establish a “comprehensive spatial layer” which are significant for Taranaki Maori, Campbell said.

The project sees TRC staff locating and mapping the sites using information available publicly, with iwi reviewing and verifying the information and making amendments where necessary.

The mapping information will be shared with Stratford and South Taranaki District Councils, who are providing some funding to the project.

The list is part of a review of a proposed freshwater, soil and air plan to be included in the Natural Resources Plan 2023, developed under the Resource Management Act.