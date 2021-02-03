Machinery removed from Port Taranaki building after weekend fires

Firefighters attend a fire in the dry stores at Port Taranaki on Saturday morning.

Damaged machinery has been removed from a storage building at Port Taranaki following two fires at the weekend.

Firefighters were called to the Craig Norgate Store, where animal feed is held, on Saturday at 7.25am.

Three crews wearing breathing apparatus extinguished the blaze by 8.12am, and stayed on the site until 8.35am to ventilate the building and dampen down.

Fire crews were called to a second fire at the same site at 5am on Sunday and took 40 minutes to put out the flames.

They remained at the scene for three hours and a 24-hour fire watch was imposed.

Port chief executive Guy Roper confirmed the same piece of machinery was involved in both fires.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, Roper said the damaged machinery was removed on Sunday.

“Operations at the Craig Norgate Store by Port Taranaki’s customer resumed yesterday (Tuesday).

“The investigation into the cause of the events is ongoing, and Port Taranaki is working closely with the tenant, the port’s customer, around this.”