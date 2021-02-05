New Plymouth Māori ward champion apologises for calling petition promoters 'racist'

Councillor Sam Bennett has posted an apology on Facebook for comments made about fellow councillor Murray Chong, and others, during an interview with Bryan Vickery Media. Bennett would not sit at the council table when anti-Māori ward opinions were being shared at a recent meeting.

A New Plymouth district councillor who has championed Māori wards has apologised to a colleague, and others, he accused of being racist for their opposing views.

In a video interview with Bryan Vickery Media, councillor Sam Bennett discussed the law that until recently allowed Māori ward decisions to be overturned by a referendum.

He went on to say that those who disagreed with changing that law – meaning a petition could no longer force a binding referendum – were racist, and mentioned by name fellow councillor Murray Chong, petition campaigner Kevin Moratti, and Don Brash and his lobby group Hobson's Pledge.

Bennett and Chong have been at odds ever since the New Plymouth District Council voted last year to establish a Māori ward for the 2022 local government election.

READ MORE:

* New Plymouth council leaders welcome local government minister Nanaia Mahuta's Māori wards proposal

* Call for citizens' referendum hours after Māori ward established in New Plymouth



At that meeting in July last year, Bennett moved the motion to establish a ward without community consultation and it was passed 12-2, with mayor Neil Holdom abstaining and Chong and deputy Mayor Richard Jordan voting against.

The next day Chong announced a petition to force a referendum on the issue.

In an emailed statement, Holdom said that following Bennet's interview with Vickery the council had received complaints about his comments.

“The complaints were received from Cr Chong and Mr Kevin Moratti,” Holdom said.

“I asked deputy mayor Richard Jordan, finance, audit and risk chair Richard Handley and chief executive Craig Stevenson to assist in reviewing the complaints, Cr Bennett’s response to them and the video interview.”

They came to the conclusion, on behalf of the NPDC, that Bennett's behaviour during the interview fell short of the standards outlined in the council's code of conduct, Holdom said.

“On reflection Cr Bennett has acknowledged that the behaviour was inappropriate and will issue a public statement apologising in writing to the Bryan Vickery Media Taranaki Facebook page.

“From New Plymouth District Council’s perspective the public apology in the forum where the original interview was published is an appropriate outcome to resolve this matter.”

SIMON O'CONNOR/Stuff Councillor Murray Chong says he was hauled over the coals far worse than Bennett when he was found to have breached the code of conduct for comments made about the te reo version of the national anthem.

In his apology, posted to Bryan Vickery Media's Facebook page, Bennett wrote that the discussion had naturally included the Māori ward proposal, and the intention by Chong and others to try and reverse the council decision by gathering sufficient signatures to cause a binding referendum.

“During that interview I called Messrs Chong, Moratti, Brash and Hobson’s Pledge racist for trying to challenge council’s decision in this way,” the apology stated.

“I recognise that in so doing I did not demonstrate the values expected of elected members of council. I apologise to my council colleagues, and Messrs Chong, Moratti, Brash and Hobson’s Pledge in particular, for so doing and undertake to work hard to avoid such behaviour in the future,” it read.

Bennett declined to comment any further.

Chong said he took issue with Bennett not making the apology in person.

“He hasn’t looked me in the eye and apologised.’’

Chong said when he had faced a code of conduct complaint, over comments made about the te reo version of the national anthem, he had to apologise formally in a council meeting, on his Facebook page and in the media with a statement written by the council.

“His code of conduct [breach] that he's just done is actually a lot worse than what I did, yet he's been punished less. It's not level playing fields.”

Moratti has been approached for comment.

Meanwhile, Chong and Moratti's petition is now irrelevant given the recent Government announcement that the law allowing for the citizen-initiated binding referendum on Māori wards will be changed.

Minister of Local Government Nanaia Mahuta made the announcement at the NPDC building this week. The law reforms will run over the next three years – starting with immediate changes to uphold council decisions for the next election.