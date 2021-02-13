Rescue helicopter airlifts climber from Mt Taranaki

The Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter was called to Mt Taranaki on Saturday. (File photo)

The Taranaki Community Rescue Helicopter was called to Mt Taranaki on Saturday after a climber suffered injuries in a fall.

Pilot Mike Adair said just before 6pm the crew had returned from airlifting a 73-year-old man, who had a fall and a minor head injury, to Taranaki Base Hospital.

The climber was helped off the mountain by members of the Taranaki Alpine Club and off-duty doctors.

“Nothing too serious; it was just where he was, it was quite difficult to walk down," Adair said.

Last weekend, the helicopter had also made a trip to the maunga on Sunday after a tramper tripped on a loose boulder and fell 10 metres.

The patient sustained minor injuries, but due to being so close to the summit was assessed by an intensive care paramedic and transported to the Taranaki DHB, the post on the helicopter's Facebook page said.