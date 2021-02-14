Driver seriously injured after car rolls, catches fire in Hāwera

Emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash on Ketemarae Rd around 10.15pm on Saturday. (file photo)

A man in his 40s was taken to hospital after his car rolled and caught fire in South Taranaki on Saturday night.

Emergency services were called to Ketemarae Rd, Hāwera, around 10.15pm after reports of the single-vehicle crash.

READ MORE:

* WorkSafe inquiries after Taranaki farm crash seriously injures man

* Child stable in hospital after dog attack in Taranaki

* Woman taken to hospital after alleged assault in Taranaki



A police media spokeswoman said a car had rolled and caught fire and the driver, the only occupant, had freed himself.

The blaze was extinguished by Fire and Emergency New Zealand crews.

Tania Gecse Lilley/Stuff The man in his 40s was stable in Taranaki Base on Sunday morning.

A St John Ambulance media spokeswoman said the driver was taken to Taranaki Base Hospital in a serious condition.

On Sunday morning, a Taranaki District Health Board media spokeswoman said the man in his 40s was in a stable condition in a ward.