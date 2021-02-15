No new community Covid-19 cases in Taranaki on Monday

The Covid-19 testing centre at Taranaki Base Hospital had massive queues on Monday morning.

No new Covid-19 community cases of coronavirus were reported in Taranaki on Monday, the Ministry of Health has confirmed.

It comes after three cases, from the same Auckland family, were confirmed at the weekend. Two of them had recently visited New Plymouth.

The cases are a father, mother and daughter from Papatoetoe.

The mother and daughter, and two others who have tested negative for the virus, visited New Plymouth at Waitangi Weekend.

No further cases have been found in the community anywhere in New Zealand, a statement from the Ministry of Health said.

SIMON O'CONNOR/STUFF People were queueing up in their vehicles on Monday morning to get a Covid-19 test at Taranaki Base Hospital.

READ MORE:

* Testing for staff, cleaning of stores visited by Covid-19 cases

* Covid-19: Coronavirus cases visited Taranaki over Waitangi weekend

* Covid-19: The 21 locations linked to Auckland's new community cases

* Covid-19 testing centre queue spills into New Plymouth street, traffic management in place

* Coronavirus: Where the Covid-19 cases went in New Plymouth



Taranaki District Health Board incident management team controller Becky Jenkins said more than 120 people had been through the testing centre at the Base Hospital before noon on Monday.

“We’ve up-scaled our testing staff to cope with the volume of people wanting to be tested and we have a traffic management system fully in place to assist with people accessing Base Hospital’s testing clinic.

“Wait times so far today have been around 1-2 hours long and we ask people to be patient whilst they wait for a test.”

TDHB’s Public Health Unit confirmed that contact tracing is under way and all the local businesses that are listed as locations of interest have been contacted, and testing of several employees from these businesses has been carried out.

Taranaki hospital and community health services are business as usual and people should be able to access their appointments as normal, Jenkins said.

Meanwhile, there are five cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation, one of which is historical, the statement said.

The results of genomic sequencing for the first two Auckland February cases have confirmed the variant B1.1.7, first detected in the UK.

ESR is now conducting a scan of the international genome database to see if there is a match.

“An intensive source investigation around the latest cases continues, along with public health actions and alert level changes outlined yesterday, are designed to break any potential chains of transmission," the statement said.

Serology testing for the three positive cases and a close household contact is also now under way.

The three cases remain in quarantine and one household contact, who has tested negative, is in isolation.

Auckland was moved to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Sunday and the rest of the country moved to alert level 2 after the announcement.

People with symptoms or who have been in the locations of interest at potential exposure times are asked to isolate straight away, call Healthline for a testing appointment and get tested to be sure.