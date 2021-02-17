New Plymouth mayor says Taranaki not in the clear yet from covid cases

New Plymouth's mayor says Taranaki is absolutely not in the clear despite two days without a positive Covid-19 test in the community.

On Tuesday, Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield announced that no further community or MIQ cases had been recorded in test results received up to midday - the second day of no new community spread.

Hundreds of people were tested in Taranaki on Monday following the announcement that an Auckland mother and daughter, who have tested positive for the virus, had visited New Plymouth at Waitangi weekend.

"Really from my perspective we'd want to see three days of test results coming clear before we could form any kind of assumptions in terms of the level of risk dropping off," New Plymouth Mayor Neil Holdom said.

"By then 80 per cent of the testing that needs to be done will have been done."

Ultimately it was after the 10-14 days when Taranaki could start to relax, he said.

More than 15,000 tests were taken around the country on Monday but not all of these have been processed.

The Taranaki District Health Board (TDHB) said more than 570 people got a test in the region on Monday. Twenty-seven per cent were of Māori ethnicity.

Yesterday, 219 people were tested at Taranaki Base Hospital and 49 at the Hāwera Community Testing Clinic.

Peak waiting times were just under two hours.



Holdom said it was still important to get the locations of interest publicised as there would be people who were still unaware if they had been in the same location as the Auckland cases.

Following the discovery of the community cases in the weekend, Auckland was moved to alert level 3 at 11.59pm on Sunday and the rest of the country moved to alert level 2. A decision on what will happen with the alert levels will be made on Wednesday.

The current restrictions are in place until 11.59pm on Wednesday. Holdom would not comment on any changes to the alert level.

"I'm happy for Ashley (Bloomfield) as the most popular New Zealand male to make the big calls. I think he's doing a really good job."

The country's 26th Covid-19 death has been recorded – a person who died in North Shore Hospital on Saturday.

Daily wastewater testing for the virus that causes Covid-19 are now underway in Auckland, Hamilton and New Plymouth as the investigation into three new community cases continues. Such testing can show see whether the virus has spread in the community.

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said it's "always a good day" when there was no positive test results but that it was too early to speculate any alert level changes.

1 NEWS Auckland remains in lockdown under Alert Level 3, while the rest of the nation is at Level 2.

There are further "important" test results due back which will be a factor in Bloomfield's advice on Wednesday, he said

All of the close family and close contacts of the community cases have returned negative results so far.

After a surge in testing at centres in Taranaki on Monday things appeared to have settled down on Tuesday, with only short lines outside the Taranaki Base Hospital facility.

However, the Taranaki District Health Board advice remains the same – people with symptoms, or those who have visited one of the locations of interest during the same timeframe as the Covid-19 cases, are asked to isolate, call Healthline for a testing appointment, get tested and wait for the result.