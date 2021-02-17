Taranaki house prices hit unprecedented median high

Property prices are going through the roof in New Plymouth and the rest of Taranaki.

With the demand for homes continuing to outstrip supply, Taranaki has reached a new record median house price.

”It’s the highest it’s ever been,” the region’s Real Estate Institute of New Zealand (REINZ) ambassador Garry Malcolm said of the unprecedented $520,000.

“That’s not normal. That’s absolutely not normal.”

The median is defined as the middle price in a range of property sales ranked from highest to lowest over a set period of time.

The region's median jumped from $420,000 in January last year to $520,000 this year - a 23.8 per cent rise, data release by REINZ on Tuesday revealed.

The median house price increased by three per cent in the last month, up from $505,000 in December 2020.

Conversely, sales are down to the lowest level in five years, Malcolm said.

The pressing issue was the shortage of stock, he said.

That is a double-edged sword because while vendors could make a hefty profit in the current market, potential sellers are hesitant to list their properties due to the risk in trying to land another, Malcolm said.

“Where do people go at the moment? There’s not enough houses on the market, if they sell theirs, there’s nowhere to go.”

Covid-19 has also plunged stock levels with people using their would-be travel funds to renovate their homes instead of selling, he said.

Reflecting the low level of inventory, house sales fell by 36 per cent in the past month alone from 197 in December 2020 to 126 last month, REINZ data shows.

Over the year, stats show a 9.4 per cent drop in house sales from January 2020.

It was hard to know whether house prices would continue to increase, Malcolm said, but conceded that due to the shortage of stock, property values were on the rise.

“I think some vendors now have got their prices expectations above the market. Even though the market is increasing, we've got some vendors thinking their property’s worth more than where the market is.

“But having said that, in six months’ time they may well be right.”

REINZ chief executive Bindi Norwell said demand for good properties in the low-to-middle price range has remained strong for Taranaki, with many first home buyers looking to get on the ladder.

However, they have struggled to break-in given the rate house prices have risen of late.

She believed the imminent change in loan-to-value rules for investors may give them more opportunity.

From May, banks will not be able to lend more than 5 per cent of loans to investors with less than 40 per cent deposit, which is expected to slow investment demand.