Tarananki teen lands marlin twice his height and 30kg heavier

‘Fishing crazy’ Cruz Hoeta, 14, landed his first marlin on Saturday off the coast of Mōkau.

Cruz Hoeta has been fishing as long as he's been walking and has always dreamed of catching a marlin. That dream has now come true.

The 65-kilogram teenager landed a 96.6kg striped marlin off the Taranaki coast on Saturday, hauling it on board in just 40 minutes.

“He’s just over the moon,” Cruz's mum Charmaine Hoeta said. “I’ve heard the story four or five times.”

Charmaine said her 14-year-old son had fished his whole life, and his passion for it has done nothing but grow.

“He’s just so fishing crazy,” she said.

In the weekend the Inglewood High School student went out with family friend Paul "Wooly" Woolhouse on his boat The Dogfather.

“He’d been going out with him for the last few years trying to get his first marlin.”

Supplied/Stuff Cruz caught the fish while out with family friend Paul "Wooly" Woolhouse on his boat The Dogfather.

Charmaine said she had jokingly told Woolhouse the next time she got a call from him, she wanted to hear a marlin had been hooked.

Then, about midday, she got a call from Cruz, who was fishing off Mōkau.

“He was screaming, crying,” she said. “I couldn’t even understand him – he couldn’t even tell me how long the fight was.”

“He was just pumped, he didn't moan once,” Charmaine said. “It was a dream come true.”

After all the commotion was over, Cruz didn’t even want to go home with his mum. Instead he slept in Woolhouse's boat, which wasn't a surprise to Charmaine.

In summer, if Cruz is not able to go out on the water, he’ll sit in the family boat in the shed and listen to the marine radio.

Supplied/Stuff Cruz has been fishing as long as he's been walking, his mum said.

And when marlin season comes to an end, he’s out fishing for eel, trout and whitebait.

Cruz is always on the tide websites, telling his mum if it’s good fishing, and if he’s quiet he’s most likely sitting watching fishing shows.

“He puts his heart and souls into it.”

Charmaine said Cruz originally wanted to tag and release the marlin, but then he decided he wanted to keep it because it was his first one.

It may have been his first, but it will be the last he brings to shore, she said.

“He said he’ll never keep another one,” Charmaine said. “My husband has taught him to respect the sea.”