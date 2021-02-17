Relief but caution in Taranaki after alert level drop

Coronavirus tests related to two positive cases’ visits to New Plymouth have so far come back negative. (file photo)

The Prime Minister's announcement that Taranaki will drop to Covid-19 level 1 at midnight on Wednesday has been met with relief in the region.

At the same time, Auckland will drop down to alert level 2, while the rest of the country also drops to alert level 1.

Auckland will remain at level 2 until Monday.

Jacinda Ardern announced the decision after three more community cases of Covid-19 were reported on Wednesday – two students at Papatoetoe High School in Auckland, who are siblings, and one of their family members.

READ MORE:

* Covid-19: Hipkins 'optimistic' lockdown will be lifted with no new cases overnight

* New Plymouth mayor says Taranaki not in the clear yet from covid cases

* Covid-19: Government to make alert level decision after possible 'false alarm' lockdown



Taranaki Chamber of Commerce chief executive Arun Chaudhari said he was delighted with the decision, particularly with multiple events coming up – including the Americarna festival of classic American cars, the Witt student graduation, which was expecting 1500 people.

It was also good news for businesses – one hotelier had been fully booked for this week “and it dropped to 25 per cent on Sunday”, Chaudhari said.

“They talked about losing about $20,000 for the week - just washed away.”

But he warned against being complacent.

“We’ve got to keep hammering: scan the QR code and have your Bluetooth on.

“It's not going away for a long time.”

POOL Despite more positive cases, Auckland will move to alert level 2 at midnight, while the rest of the country goes back to alert level 1.

New Plymouth mayor Neil Holdom also urged caution.

“I think it's good news. We can't be complacent but I think people in Taranaki will be breathing a bit of a sigh of relief.

“I'd heard this morning they'd done something like 1200 tests in Taranaki and that was this morning.”

John Rae, organiser of muscle car festival Americarna, which begins next Wednesday, said he was very pleased.

“I certainly thought we were going to with the level 3 and 2 until Sunday night,” he said.

He is hoping that Auckland will also drop to level 1 on Monday, and said he will be seeking clarification around Aucklanders travelling at level 2.

But he was picking the majority of people coming from north of Auckland would not travel until Monday or Tuesday.

The event was ready with sanistiser, QR codes, and washable face masks for purchase, Rae said.

“We will be encouraging people to be mindful; keep washing their hands. We're not out of the woods yet.”

He said he had received an offer of help from the Taranaki Arts Festival Trust, which was "absoltely awesome”, he said.

"I just think that's the Taranaki community spirit.”

Also set to go is this weekend's Taranaki Country Music Festival in Waitara. Organisers George and Jocelyn Tuahine said they were relieved.

They had had a lot of support from artists prepared to postpone until Easter Weekend, but the alert level decision was good news, Jocelyn said.

“It was a relief.

"It's good knowing what we're doing now.”

Two of the people at the centre of the Auckland alert, a mother and daughter, visited New Plymouth over Waitangi weekend.

Results so far from tests related to 10 locations of interest in Taranaki were all negative, Covid-19 response minister Chris Hipkins said on Wednesday.

Two results from an accommodation location were still to come.

More than 1200 people throughout Taranaki were tested between Monday and Wednesday.

A pop-up clinic was held at Port Taranaki on Wednesday and 66 border workers were tested.

Sumela Kebab, one of the New Plymouth locations visited by the mother and daughter, reported on Wednesday morning that their staff test results had returned negative.

New Plymouth District Council said on Wednesday afternoon that Puke Ariki Museum and the i-Site had reopened after a deep clean.

“Staff who were on duty that day were swabbed as a precaution and have been given the all clear.”

Staff at Pizza Hut, near the corner of Gover and Leach streets, which was one of the locations visited by the two women, have all tested negative for Covid-19.

The store has also been deep cleaned.