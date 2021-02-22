Port Taranaki dredging programme of shipping channels begins

A two-yearly programme to dredge shipping channels at Port Taranaki is under way.

The Albatros​ vessel will clear sand and sediment over the next eight weeks, mainly during daylight hours, a Port Taranaki engineering manager Ludo Galliegue​ said in a statement.

However, because of a delayed arrival from its most recent job, Galliegue said that for a period the dredge may operate 24 hours a day to remain on schedule.

“Dredging does an important job maintaining the required draft for the safe passage of vessels in and out of Port Taranaki,” Galliegue said.

Surveying to determine the dredging locations and likely volume of material to be removed was completed in late January and early February.

Two years ago, the vessel removed 400,000cu/m of material, which is driven into the port by current and wave action on to the breakwater.

“We expect similar amounts of material to be removed this campaign to maintain the channel depths,” Galliegue said.

The captured material will be dumped within consented areas either 2km out from the port, or 900m along the coast off the Todd Energy Aquatic Centre to replenish the city’s beaches.

Recreational and commercial anglers, kayakers, yachties and other water users are warned to keep clear of the vessel operating close to the main breakwater.

