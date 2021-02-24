Teens holding hands allegedly beaten in New Plymouth assault

Police are investigating an alleged assault which took place near the corner of Gill and Egmont Sts in New Plymouth.

Two New Plymouth teenagers were holding hands before they were allegedly called homophobic slurs and attacked in a daylight pack assault.

The mother of one of the victims has labelled the alleged incident a “hate crime”.

“They were targeted because they were two girls holding hands.”

A police spokesperson confirmed they were alerted to an assault in the vicinity of Egmont St around 5pm on Sunday.

“Indications are that two people were assaulted,” a police spokeswoman said.

Police were investigating and encouraged anyone with information to come forward, she said.

A staff member of the nearby City Care Pharmacy acknowledged one of its workers, who was not available for comment, had helped two teenagers on Sunday.

The alleged attack was said to have started around 4.45pm when the teens, aged 14 and 15, were seen holding hands by a group of around 13 teenagers.

The 14-year-old’s mother, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of her child, claimed the pack began to follow the pair and shout homophobic slurs at them.

It alleged the verbal assault turned violent when, near the corner of Gill and Egmont streets, the group cornered the victims.

“Three or four girls from the group punched my child’s friend in the face at least six times,” the mother alleged.

“There was blood.”

The woman’s child, who prefers gender-neutral pronouns, tried to intervene and was also attacked.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff New Plymouth District Councillor and Pride Taranaki chair Anneka Carlson was devastated to hear of the alleged assault.

Her child has been left with abrasions to the body and bruising to an eye, which Stuff has sighted.

The mother said the most disturbing part of the incident was that the teen victims told her they were “looking adults in the eye and screaming for help” but no one intervened.

It wasn’t until the pharmacy worker stepped in that the assault came to an end, she said.

The victims were taken into the pharmacy and their parents and police were called.

The mother said her child had been left shaken and she had kept her home from school on Monday.

She described the teen victims as two “non-aggressive kids who keep to themselves”.

“This was a hate crime.”

A hate crime is typically one involving violence that is motivated by prejudice on the basis of race, religion, sexual orientation, or other grounds.

The pack of alleged perpetrators were aged around 13 to 17, the mother believed, and were a mix of males and females.

Some of the alleged attackers attend the same school as the woman’s child.

The high school, which the mother did not want to identify, had been notified.

The assault was allegedly prefaced by a separate incident of homophobic abuse towards the teens, leaving the family questioning whether Taranaki had a problem with the LGBTQI+ community.

Anneka Carlson, the chair of Pride Taranaki, a member of the LGBTQI+ community and a New Plymouth District Councillor, was “heartbroken” to hear of alleged assault.

“In general New Plymouth is changing and becoming more accepting and understanding of our rainbow community,” she said.

“But we still have a long way to go.”

Carlson said there were still “small-minded” adults instilling judgement and hatred towards the rainbow community.

“They’re doing that through their children, and it comes out in actions such as this.

“I don’t want our New Plymouth to be like that.”