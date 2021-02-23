Woman faces raft of charges following house fire in north Taranaki

Police were called to a suspicious fire in Waitara at the weekend.

A woman is facing a raft of charges, including arson and endangering life, following a blaze at a north Taranaki property at the weekend.

The fire at a Princess St, Waitara, property was fully involved when firefighters arrived on Sunday.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand were alerted to the blaze around 5.50pm.

All persons at the property were accounted for and the fire was being treated as suspicious.

A woman has since been charged with offences relating to the incident.

According to court documents, the 39-year-old was charged with “intentionally damaging by fire” a building at the property.

She was further charged with intentionally damaging an infinity gas hot water system pipe while “having ought to know that danger to life was likely to ensue”.

Other charges included assault with a weapon, having an offensive weapon in a public place, wilful damage and breach of a protection order.

The woman is due to appear in New Plymouth District Court to make an application for bail on February 25.