Owner of Taranaki honey company goes on market

Egmont Honey was founded in South Taranaki in 2015 by Toby Annabell and his son James. They now export to 20 countries (file photo).

The company which owns award-winning Taranaki manuka honey business Egmont Honey is being offered for sale.

Egmont Honey was founded by South Taranaki father and son Toby and James Annabell in 2015 with just one beehive, and now has about 3500 hives in Taranaki and exports to 20 countries.

In August 2020, The Better Health Company, which already held a 51 per cent share, took over ownership of Egmont Honey.

James and Toby, and Toby's wife, Karen, took a small shareholding in that company, the National Business Review reported.

The Australian Financial Review has reported that The Better Health Company’s owner, Asian private equity firm CDH Investments, is now seeking a buyer for the trans-Tasman vitamins, supplements and manuka honey brand company.

It said The Better Health Company, whose brands include vitamin label GO Healthy and Egmont Honey, would record $NZ137 million revenue and $NZ30 million EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization) in the year to March 31.

EGMONT HONEY James Annabell, founder CEO of Egmont Honey, Taranaki, is proud of the company's achievements in just five years (file photo).

Egmont Honey CEO James Annabell declined to comment on the sale, but said Egmont Honey revenue this year will be in excess of $41m.

“We are very proud of the fact we have grown so fast over the last five years. We now employ 57 people in Taranaki,” he said.

As well, a former schoolmate of Annabell's was working as the company's business development ambassador in the UK, and Taranaki-born former All Black Jimmy Gopperth is the company’s brand ambassador.

“Although we can’t travel due to Covid, we are using Taranaki people on the ground there,” he said.

Annabell said Egmont Honey’s hives have fared better than others around the country this summer, with much of the country experiencing a poorer honey season than last year, but in Taranaki, where manuka flowers later, the harvest was similar to the year before.

“Taranaki generally has quite a reliable crop, and we got those stable blocks of weather through January and February for flowering.”

In 2018 Egmont Honey won the Supreme Award at the TSB Taranaki Chamber of Commerce Business Excellence Awards.

In 2020, demand for manuka honey soared as people worldwide were interested in products to boost immunity in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.