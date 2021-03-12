Māori-led approach to dealing with crime and preventing reoffending, Te Pae Oranga, launched in Taranaki

The launch of Te Pae Oranga at Aotearoa Marae in South Taranaki on Thursday. Back row, left to right: Deputy Commissioner Wallace Haumaha, Area Commander Belinda Dewar, John Hooker, Larnee Wallace, Howie Tamati, Selwyn Lackner-Priest, and Commissioner Andrew Coster. Front row, left to right: Ahinekura Crawford, Ngapera Akapita, Mark Nicholas, Aroha Nuku, and George Rapana

A new Māori-led approach to dealing with crime and preventing reoffending has been launched in Taranaki.

Te Pae Oranga Iwi Community Panels are a partnership between police and Māori around the country, and the new panel in Taranaki is the 16th in New Zealand.

It was launched on Thursday at Aotearoa Marae in Okaiawa, South Taranaki.

The initiative is open to low-level offenders, holding them accountable while giving support to address the issues in their lives that led to their offending.

The Taranaki initiative is supported by all eight Taranaki iwi, the police and Māori health providers and other organisations. It is being run by Ngāruahine Iwi Authority.

Police commissioner Andrew Coster said the programme is “a fantastic example of Police and Māori working in partnership”.

“It’s exciting to see the community ownership of this initiative. It is making a big difference to the people who participate,” he said.

Catherine Groenestein/Stuff Police Commissioner Andrew Coster speaks at the launch of Te Pae Oranga at Aotearoa Marae in South Taranaki on Thursday.

“Evidence shows it is reducing the harm of reoffending by 22 per cent compared to the normal court process.

“It’s not only the right way to work with the community, but also more effective than the alternative.”

A feature of Te Pae Oranga is panels of community leaders who work with the offender, their whanau, and the victim and help them come up with a plan to put things right.

The plans include actions that participants must complete and conditions they must follow.

As well as looking at the offence itself, Te Pae Oranga panels also look at what was going on in people’s lives, and connect them to the services and support they need.

Deputy Police Commissioner Iwi and Communities Wally Haumaha said Te Pae Oranga was a Māori-led approach for dealing with crime that is open to – and effective for – people of all ethnicities.

“There’s sometimes a misconception that Te Pae Oranga is a soft option. It’s not, anyone who’s seen a panel in action knows it can be a confronting experience.

“You have to accept responsibility, be open about your faults and problems, and ask for help from people in your community,” he said.

“It also doesn’t over-punish people who make a mistake, find themselves in difficulty or need help to deal with underlying issues.”

Supplied Visitors are welcomed into the wharenui for the launch of Te Pae Oranga at Aotearoa Marae in South Taranaki on Thursday.

The scheme began in Taranaki in February and already five people are going through the process and avoiding going into the court system, Warren Nicholls, business manager of Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services, who is managing the Te Pae Oranga team, said.

Ngāruahine Iwi Authority is both humbled and privileged to be delivering Te Pae Oranga on behalf of all Iwi of Taranaki,” chair Hori Manuirirangi said.

Supplied Deputy Police Commissioner Iwi and Communities Wally Haumaha speaks during the launch of Te Pae Oranga at Aotearoa Marae in South Taranaki on Thursday.

“By partnering with New Zealand Police, we are excited to extend this restorative justice model across Taranaki to enhance mana motuhake in furthering the Whanau Ora desire to achieve equitable and meaningful outcomes for whanau.

“Te Pae Oranga helps do this by addressing the underlying social, cultural and behavioural contexts of offending, and truly enables and contributes to our vision of uplifted, successful, secure and nurturing whanau.”