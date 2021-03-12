Life story: A quintessential physician and gentleman

Dr Sivasambu Anandaraja was well known in Taranaki for his work at Taranaki Base Hospital as department of medicine head and director of the Intensive Care Unit.

Kumar Gunawardene, who worked with Dr Sivasambu Anandaraja, remembers a towering figure in medicine.

It’s an honour and privilege to pen this tribute to Dr Sivasambu Anandaraja. His life was adventurous, interesting and full.

His schooling was at the prestigious Royal College, Colombo, the Eton of Sri Lanka, where he was a prefect, managed the Senior Literary Association and was a proud participant in the debating team.

At age 17 he was one of seven scouts who represented Ceylon at the first World Scout Jamboree in Moisson near Paris.

He had vivid memories of this event and the invitation to Buckingham Palace that followed, where the scouts had formed a guard of honour for King George the Sixth.

A distinguished alumnus of the Ceylon Medical College, he qualified in 1958, having breezed through all the exams and winning the Gold Medal in Forensic Medicine.

On completion of internship he accepted an appointment as lecturer in Anatomy at the Colombo Medical Faculty. He soon realised this was not his preferred career path, and armed with a brilliant reference from his consultant during internship Prof. Milroy Paul, he left for the UK to obtain an MRCP.

In Britain, he worked in the Worthing and Whipps Cross hospitals and soon acquired membership of the Royal Colleges of Physicians of Edinburgh (1962) and London (1963) and was made a Fellow of the London College subsequently.

He returned to Ceylon in his Peugeot 403; an epic journey overland with two other friends who also became eminent in their respective spheres, Professor K.N (Bull) Seneviratne and Dr Kirthi De Silva.

On his return to Ceylon Ana initially served as consultant physician in the Jaffna General hospital (1963-67) and then The Galle General Hospital (1967-68).

We, the medical interns of the year 1967 first met Ana at Galle, an old city with a famous cricket stadium, the Waterloo of many a visiting test team. It was here he met his future wife Rohini “the love of my life” as he wrote in later years.

We looked up to Ana as an outstanding physician who had a passion for education, was erudite, refined and dignified. We all vied to be in his team. His kindness and excellent bedside manner did not discriminate between the public and affluent private patients.

He was formidable in defending fair play.

In 1972 He returned to England where he was offered a consultancy, but opted for Aotearoa, “the land of the long white cloud”.It became his haven and Taranaki his niche.

Andy Jackson/Stuff Dr Anandaraja worked at Taranaki Base Hospital in the 1990s as head of its Department of Medicine and director of its Intensive Care Unit.

In Taranaki Base Hospital he was head of the Department of medicine and director of the Intensive Care Unit. His fame as a clinician and teacher made him a sought after lecturer at postgraduate local and international seminars.

We often met each other at Australian meetings.He would ask pertinent and penetrating questions that illuminated the topic on hand. Colleagues have remarked how he practised state-of-the-art cardiology at Taranaki even before Auckland centres had adopted them.

Ana was generous and his “end of rotation” parties were renowned for lavish food and the most costly Glenfiddich.

In spite of his brilliance as a clinician, he was warm, approachable and kind, going out of his way to help the many who sought his valuable advice and assistance.

Retirement was mandatory then at age 65 in New Zealand, and he left for Australia to accept the post of Director of Medicine at the Gladstone District Hospital from 1998 to 2004.

During this time he was also a participant examiner for the FRACP clinical examinations.

Once New Zealand rescinded the law regarding compulsory retirement at age 65, Ana returned to New Zealand as a consultant at the Auckland City Hospital and cardiologist at Waitemata Cardiology.

It was not “all work and no play”, for Ana was a lover of the arts, classical music, enjoyed horse riding and having obtained his pilot’s licence delighted in taking to the skies in a Cessna 172 with his friends and family.

The sky was not the limit to his zest for life; colleagues have recalled the days he drove himself to work at the Taranaki Base Hospital in his beloved two-toned Rolls-Royce, to deliver to his patients his Rolls-Royce care.

Ana is survived by his wife Rohini and his two adult children,Romesh and Natasha (Anushri) of whom he was exceedingly proud. He was a loving husband and father, and touched the lives of many with his kindness, empathy, generosity and readiness to help.

Ana, we salute not only your illustrious career, but also your innate goodness. “To live in the hearts of those we love is never to die”.

May you Rest In Peace.