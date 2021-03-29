Taranaki recreational diver says rock lobster stocks 'hammered' by commercial boats

A commercial rock lobster boat seen fishing between Tokatapu and Waikaranga (also known as Seal Rocks) off New Plymouth during the summer. The boat is operating within the rules.

Tensions are running high among recreational fishermen and commercial operators in Taranaki over rock lobster numbers along the coast.

One local fisherman has accused commercial operators of ‘‘hammering’’ stocks.

But an industry representative has hit back, saying his members' boats were being unfairly targeted and commercial lobster pots had even been cut free, at a cost of thousands of dollars to replace.

Oakura resident and diver Wayne Looker​ said lobster stocks had plummeted in the past three years.

“Three boats have been coming in real close and hammering the reefs,” he said.

“They are coming here and destroying our crayfish.”

Looker said an increase in recreational fishing was not the cause of the decline, and he wanted the Ministry for Primary Industry to monitor lobster populations.

But Larnce​ Wichman, area spokesman for the CRA 9 Rock Lobster Industry Association (CRAMAC 9) said the boats Looker criticised were legally operating under quota.​

Commercial boats were not depleting the lobster stock, and the fishing was consistent and sustainable, with fewer vessels landing the same quantities each season, he said.

Supplied Rock lobster photographed in the Tapuae Marine Reserve, off New Plymouth.

“In fact the lobster grounds are healthy based on their, and the other commercial vessels’ catch data along the coast.”

Lobster stocks fluctuate seasonally, and commercial quota was usually filled before the busy summer months favoured by recreational fishermen, he said.

Wichman said the issue was historical and the latest accusations were based on emotion.

“It’s a blame game and there are no solutions.”

Wichman said one boat, Te Kahurangi, owned by Waikawa Fishing, had been fishing off Taranaki since 1984.

The company would have left the area if the fish stocks were depleted, he said.

Scott Hammond/Stuff CRA9 area spokesman Larnce Wichman, of Kaikoura, says commercial rock lobster boats are legally allowed to fish for quota off the Taranaki coast.

“It costs a lot of money to run a vessel, and they have to harvest efficiently to make a living.”

The company had 20 lobster pots cut loose this season, he said.

“That’s $20,000 lost. It is theft and destruction of private property.”

Wichman said the effect of Covid-19 pandemic had delayed fishing, with the boats two months late arriving in Taranaki to harvest the CRA9 rock lobster quota.

Taranaki CRA9 rock lobster fishery, between Patēa and Kawhia, is a shared between commercial and recreational fishermen, he said.

A 1.5 Nautical mile to 2Nm exclusion zone around the Cape Egmont Boat Club ramp operated for four months during the year.

Cape Egmont Boat Club commodore Richard van der Fits​ said the agreement was being honoured by both commercial and recreational fishers.

He said lobster numbers and fish size had reduced.

“You see more smaller ones now than the big crays.

“Our biggest concern is ending up with no crayfish at all, like other areas on the east coast.”

Only eight commercial boats reported catches from the full CRA9 area, between the Kaipara Harbour and Bruce Bay, Westland, in the 2019-2020 season, the NZ Rock Lobster Industry Council reported.

MPI Fisheries acting regional manager Western North Island fish compliance Jason Howat​ said, in a statement, there had been no evidence found of non-compliance by rock lobster fishers exceeding catch limits.

Howat said MPI receives calls from time to time from people in the area concerned about commercial rock lobster fishing operations off the Taranaki coast in the CRA9 area.

“We take all complaints seriously and investigate them,” he said.