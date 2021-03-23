South Taranaki District Council counts cost of climate change measures

South Taranaki would be hit hard by draft new emissions reduction measures proposed by the Climate Change Commission, the South Taranaki District mayor warns.

Phil Nixon has signed a letter to accompany a submission from the South Taranaki District Council (STDC) in response to the commission's draft package of recommendations to the Government on transitioning away from fossil fuels by 2050.

South Taranaki would suffer because of its lack of public transport and reliance on oil and gas, heavy manufacturing and agriculture – all sectors targeted by the proposals as they are drafted.

“To successfully achieve an equitable and just transition and align with the decreasing trajectory of emissions, the council will need significant funding and resourcing from Central Government,” the letter said.

READ MORE:

* Taranaki councillors warned of 'unfair burden' under proposed climate plans

* Canterbury council calls for public transport funding to meet climate goals

* Have your say on Climate Change Commission’s historic report



Most of the CCC recommendations on transport are focused on urbanised areas rather than rural areas like South Taranaki, where residents relied on private vehicles, another of commission's targets.

“Decarbonising our transport networks will be much more difficult than in urbanised areas, and we will need significant government funding, support and new transport infrastructure to achieve this,” the letter said.

As well, the district’s residents have a large variability in income, access to health services, and infrastructure, and Maori are significantly overrepresented in deprivation statistics.

At its meeting on Monday, the council’s policy and strategy committee approved the submission being sent to the Climate Change Commission.

Councillor Mark Bellringer questioned the draft plan, given that New Zealand produced just 0.15 per cent of the world’s total carbon emissions.

“I don't know how New Zealand is going to afford this policy, let alone contribute to the world’s dilemma as we are now. I don't think we should be supporting these recommendations.”

Chief executive Waid Crockett said the STDC submission aligned with those from other councils around the country, and that of Local Government NZ.

“In short, what we might be able to do might be a miniscule part of the overall change, but it's the cumulative input of all the councils working in this space.”

Environment and sustainability manager Rebecca Martin said although New Zealand was a very small contributor, it was important to take action along with its trading partners.

“If we don’t get our emissions down, we are in very real danger of not being able to trade with countries like the United States, China, India and the EU within the next five years. There’s a much bigger picture.”

Deputy mayor Rob Northcott said the council’s Long Term Plan consultation document, which was signed off by an extraordinary council meeting on Monday, also contained a commitment to sustainability that ‘pretty broadly in line’ with the proposals.

“This is a start.”

Councillor Diana Reid agreed.

“As global citizens, we should go ahead and do our best, we want to do it for our grandchildren and great-grandchildren, despite our small size.”

The Taranaki Regional Council has also made a submission to the CCC, which is expected to submit its final report to the Government on May 31.