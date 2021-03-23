Cannabis dealer jailed for supplying while on bail

A New Plymouth woman has been jailed for cannabis charges, including selling the drug while on bail. (file photo)

A Taranaki woman who sold cannabis while on bail has been jailed.

Alison Bosson had also offered a deal that if her customer bought four pre-rolled tinfoil packages of cannabis, commonly known as tinnies, they got one free.

Bosson was sentenced on three admitted cannabis charges, including two of possession for supply, in the New Plymouth District Court last week.

During a search warrant at Bosson's Stratford address, police found nine tinnies, with a value of $25 each, the summary of facts stated.

They also found equipment used for growing the class C drug and $420 in cash in the defendant's bedside drawers.

READ MORE:

* Parents' synthetic cannabis abuse left children in home with little food and no power

* Offending uncovered during operation to crack down on drug importation to NZ



The summary of facts details multiple occasions where Bosson sold cannabis to customers in March and April 2020.

When spoken to by police, Bosson declined a formal interview but said “I do what I do to make ends meet", the summary said.

The court heard that Bosson was on bail during some of the offending.

Judge Gregory Hikaka reached a starting point of 30 months' imprisonment to recognise additional charges and four months for previous convictions as well as offending while on bail.

The judge noted Bosson had 21 previous convictions from 1994 to 2018, including for possession for supply of cannabis.

She was jailed for 22 months at Friday's hearing, with six months of release conditions, and an order was made to destroy the seized equipment, drugs and cash.